Devin Booker hit a ridiculous game-winner to upset the Clippers, as the Suns become the NBA bubble's biggest surprise

Devin Booker hit a buzzer-beating game-winner to help the Phoenix Suns beat the LA Clippers.

The win made the Suns the only team to go 3-0 in the NBA bubble so far and moved them to within three games of a playoff spot.

Devin Booker hit a tough, fade-away jumper at the buzzer to help the Phoenix Suns pull off an impressive upset over the LA Clippers.

With the game tied at 115, Suns guard Ricky Rubio missed a go-ahead floater, but the Clippers threw away the ball after getting a defensive rebound. Booker then reset the possession, drove to his left with Paul George guarding him, spun away from help from Kawhi Leonard, and nailed the fade-away jumper as time expired.

It’s not often that teams upset the Clippers, let alone with a game-winner over two of the best defenders in the league.

The win helped the Suns become the only team to go 3-0 in the bubble so far, perhaps the greatest surprise of the NBA’s restart.

Phoenix entered the bubble in 13th place and low odds to even make the playoffs. They are now in 12th place at 29-39, but only 3.5 games back of the Grizzlies in eighth place.

Unfortunately, for Phoenix, they don’t play any of the teams ahead of them in the standings. However, with three quality wins, they’re now officially the hottest team in the bubble and back in the mix for the postseason.

