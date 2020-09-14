Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins got ejected after demonstrating a helmet hit on a referee

Tyler Lauletta
FOXJamie Collins was ejected after putting his helmet in the chest of a referee.
  • Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins just became the first player ejected in the 2020 NFL season.
  • Collins earned the ejection after putting his helmet into the chest of a referee to demonstrate how his opponent was lowering his head.
  • Fans compared Collins’ ejection to that of Novak Djokovic at the US Open.
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins earned the first ejection of the 2020 NFL season on Sunday, after putting his helmet into the chest of a referee to make a point.

In the second quarter of the Lions’ season opener against the Chicago Bears, Collins became frustrated with Bears running back David Montgomery for lowering his head on his runs. After a play, Collins lowered his head and lightly put it into the chest of a referee, as if to demonstrate how Montgomery was running.

Of course, you can’t do that to a referee.

The play drew comparisons from some fans to Novak Djokovic, who was forced to concede his match in the US Open after he accidentally struck a line judge with a ball.

Regardless of the intention behind Collins’ gesture, the safer bet is always to steer clear of making contact with the officials.

