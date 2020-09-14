Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins got ejected after demonstrating a helmet hit on a referee

FOX Jamie Collins was ejected after putting his helmet in the chest of a referee.

Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins just became the first player ejected in the 2020 NFL season.

Collins earned the ejection after putting his helmet into the chest of a referee to demonstrate how his opponent was lowering his head.

Fans compared Collins’ ejection to that of Novak Djokovic at the US Open.

First ejection of the season ???? Jamie Collins gets ejected for hitting a ref with his helmet (via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/klM6Cenxgp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020

The play drew comparisons from some fans to Novak Djokovic, who was forced to concede his match in the US Open after he accidentally struck a line judge with a ball.

This is going to fall under "the rule is the rule" a la Novak Djokovic but I wouldn't say this official's life was in danger at any point here. https://t.co/xKEvQX0f3S — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 13, 2020

That Jamie Collins thing is just a repackage Novak debate — ????☀️Taylor Asheneique☀️???? (@taydothepotato) September 13, 2020

On a level of 1-to-Novak Djokovic how impermissible is move by Collins? Unbelievable ejection by the zebras…. wow. https://t.co/x5G4fY5tAg — Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) September 13, 2020

Regardless of the intention behind Collins’ gesture, the safer bet is always to steer clear of making contact with the officials.

