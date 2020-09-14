Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins got ejected after demonstrating a helmet hit on a referee

- Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins just became the first player ejected in the 2020 NFL season.
- Collins earned the ejection after putting his helmet into the chest of a referee to demonstrate how his opponent was lowering his head.
- Fans compared Collins’ ejection to that of Novak Djokovic at the US Open.
Detroit Lions linebacker Jamie Collins earned the first ejection of the 2020 NFL season on Sunday, after putting his helmet into the chest of a referee to make a point.
In the second quarter of the Lions’ season opener against the Chicago Bears, Collins became frustrated with Bears running back David Montgomery for lowering his head on his runs. After a play, Collins lowered his head and lightly put it into the chest of a referee, as if to demonstrate how Montgomery was running.
Of course, you can’t do that to a referee.
First ejection of the season ????
Jamie Collins gets ejected for hitting a ref with his helmet
(via @NFLonFOX)pic.twitter.com/klM6Cenxgp
— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 13, 2020
The play drew comparisons from some fans to Novak Djokovic, who was forced to concede his match in the US Open after he accidentally struck a line judge with a ball.
This is going to fall under "the rule is the rule" a la Novak Djokovic but I wouldn't say this official's life was in danger at any point here. https://t.co/xKEvQX0f3S
— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 13, 2020
That Jamie Collins thing is just a repackage Novak debate
— ????☀️Taylor Asheneique☀️???? (@taydothepotato) September 13, 2020
On a level of 1-to-Novak Djokovic how impermissible is move by Collins? Unbelievable ejection by the zebras…. wow. https://t.co/x5G4fY5tAg
— Courtney Fallon (@CourtneyFallon_) September 13, 2020
Regardless of the intention behind Collins’ gesture, the safer bet is always to steer clear of making contact with the officials.
