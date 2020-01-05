Deshaun Watson saved the Texans' season with a brilliant spin-move escape in overtime

Christian Petersen/Getty Images Deshaun Watson put the team on his back in overtime to complete a 16-point comeback and keep the Texans season alive.

The Houston Texans completed a brilliant comeback to take down the Buffalo Bills 22-19 in overtime in the opening game of the NFL postseason.

Quarterback Deshaun Watson was the hero of the day for the Texans, magically escaping two defenders to set up the game-winning field goal.

After the game, Watson seemed aware that he needed to be perfect in order for the Texans to win. “I said ‘Let’s be great today,'” Watson said. “So somebody had to be great. Why not me?”

The Houston Texans escaped with a 22-19 overtime victory against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in a thrilling start to the NFL postseason.

The hero of the day for the Texans was quarterback Deshaun Watson. After the Bills jumped out to a 16-0 lead to start the game, Watson kept his composure, standing tall in the pocket despite constant pressure from a Buffalo defence that would force seven sacks on the day.

Watson would begin the comeback on his own, taking a quick read-option for a 20-yard rushing touchdown to finally get the Texans on the board.

The Texans would go on to complete the comeback and take a 19-16 lead late in regulation, but after the Bills hit a game-tying field goal in the waning seconds, the game came down to overtime.

After the teams traded possessions in the extra period, Watson once again took matters into his own hands. Facing second-and-6 just inside of Bills territory, the pocket once again collapsed around Watson.

The Bills defence had him dead to rights for what looked like a devastating sack that would move the Texans out of position to score and back into an ongoing field position battle.

But Watson refused to go down, brilliantly spinning out of the defenders’ arms and into open space, before finding running back Taiwan Jones wide open for the check down pass. After securing the ball, Jones ran forward for 34 yards, putting the Texans in position to win the game with a field goal.

From behind the play, Watson’s Houdini-esque escape was even more impressive.

Kicker Ka’imi Fairbairn would finish the job for the Texans, hitting a 28-yard field goal with ease to send the home crowd home happy with a 22-19 victory.

After the game, Watson was clearly aware that it was up to him to make a play at the moment.

“I said ‘Let’s be great today,'” Watson said in his post-game interview on the field. “So somebody had to be great. Why not me?”

Watson was undeniably great, completing 20 of his 25 passes for 247 yards and a score, and running for 55 more yards and another touchdown.

The Texans showed some vulnerabilities in their tight game against the Bills, but if Watson can keep playing at the level he played at on Saturday, Houston will be a tough out in the postseason.

