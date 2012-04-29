Derrick Rose Will Miss The Rest Of The Playoffs After This Freak Injury

The Chicago Bulls’ hope for their first championship since the Michael Jordan era took a big hit yesterday when Derrick Rose tore the Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) in his knee at the end of game one of their opening round series.



The freak injury occurred without any contact, and with less than two minutes remaining and the game seemingly already wrapped up.

The top-seeded Bulls were 18-9 without Rose this season.

Here’s the video (via TheBigLead.com)…



