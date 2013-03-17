Cheap Shot May Have Cost Michigan State A Shot At Big 10 Championship

Ohio State and Michigan State were locked in a one-point battle with less than two minutes remaining in the Big 10 Conference semifinals. That’s when the Buckeyes’ Aaron Craft drove through the lane and Derrick Nix of Michigan State, apparently knowing that he had been beat, grabbed Craft around the neck and pulled him to the ground.



The refs ruled the play was a Flagrant-1 giving Ohio State two shots and the ball.

Craft would make just one free throw to extend the lead to two. But more importantly, they got the ball back. And with the help of an offensive rebound, they were able to run more than a minute off the clock before scoring to take a four-point lead with just 18 seconds remaining.

Ohio State would go on to win by three (video via CBS Sports)…

//

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.