An American fighter nicknamed 'Black Beast' now has the most knockouts in UFC heavyweight history after yet another brutal finish

American Derrick Lewis, nicknamed the “Black Beast,” set the record for the most knockouts in UFC heavyweight history.

It was the 11th knockout win in the UFC for Lewis who unleashed a brutal finish in the second-round.

The fighter, believing he was off-air at the time, said: “I gotta take a s—, now.”

Derrick Lewis, an American fighter nicknamed “Black Beast,” set the record for the most knockouts in UFC heavyweight history after yet another brutal finish at the “UFC Vegas 6” event Saturday.

A possible reason for why Lewis was so desperate to end the fight early is because he needed to go to the men’s room, saying in his post-match interview that he was desperate for “a s—.”

A Louisiana-born Texan, Lewis, 35, swapped shots with Aleksei Oleinik at the behind-closed-doors UFC Apex.

Lewis began the fight in fast fashion, unleashing head kicks and other significant strikes in an attempt to faze Oleinik.

In total, Lewis landed 35 of his 42 strikes and he ended the fight for good in the second round with violent ground-and-pound.

It was the 11th knockout win in the UFC for Lewis, a company record.

Watch the finish here:

Another look at that Derrick Lewis shot that dropped Oleinik #UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/33fG2Y9Pa9 — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) August 9, 2020

After the fight, the UFC commentator and fighter Paul Felder conducted a socially-distant interview, in line with coronavirus health and safety measures, with Lewis.

The fighter, believing he was off-air at the time, said: “I gotta take a s—, now.”

He later added there is scope to add to his knockout streak in the future as he wants to continue improving.

“I believe I have improved a lot, but I’m still not where I need to be,” Lewis said. “I’m still not really comfortable where I need to be fighting at.

“I just knew that I had to put pressure on him, because of the way he fights, he doesn’t really move his head, so anything that I really threw at him was going to land.

“Everything worked just the way we talked about,” he said. “I plan to fight again, maybe in December. If I get there and dominate whoever my next opponent is, then I believe I’ll be next for the [UFC heavyweight] title.”

