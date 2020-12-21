Derrick Henry obliterated a defender with another vicious stiff-arm

Frederick Breedon/Getty Images Derrick Henry introduces Alexander Myres to the ground.

Derrick Henry pulled off another vicious stiff-arm.

On Sunday, Henry sent Lions cornerback Alexander Myres flying to the ground before stepping out of bounds for an easy gain.

Henry is the most dangerous rusher in the NFL, and it’s not particularly close.

No player in the NFL strikes fear in the hearts of opposing defences quite like Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry.

The league’s leading rusher, Henry is averaging 109 yards a game, and stomped all over the Detroit Lions defence on Sunday to the tune of 147 yards and a score.

But while Henry’s numbers are always impressive, you really need to watch him play to get the full effect of his dominance. On Sunday, he showed his strength with a vicious stiff-arm of Lions cornerback Alexander Myres.

With the Titans already leading 14-7 and threatening to score again, Henry took a handoff and turned upfield. Myres did his best to force Henry towards the sidelines, but was instead shoved into the ground by Henry.

Derrick Henry out here being disrespectful again. SHEESH.pic.twitter.com/IHdVwboEoJ — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 20, 2020

On Twitter, fans were enthralled with Henry’s incredible strength.

Oh for the love of God, Derrick Henry. ???????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????????? — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) December 20, 2020

Derrick Henry swatting another DB like a fly ???????? (????: @Titans) pic.twitter.com/Ti4nQZcP06 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 20, 2020

GEEZ Derrick Henry!!!! — Louis Riddick (@LRiddickESPN) December 20, 2020

This isn’t the first time Henry has sent a defender flying against their will. Earlier in the year, Henry sent Bills cornerback Josh Norman into the air with a similarly dismissive sitff-arm.

Tennessee went on to win Sunday’s game against the Lions 46-25, all but securing the Titans’ spot in the postseason. To any defenders that may face Henry in the coming weeks: consider yourselves warned.

