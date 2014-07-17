Derek Jeter Receives A Standing Ovation As He Exits The All-Star Game For The Last Time

Derek Jeter participated in his 14th and final MLB All-Star Game last night, racking up a double, a single, and a run scored. Both his hits were opposite-field, trademark inside-out base knocks that have become synonymous with the Yankee captain over the years. His All-Star Game average is now the second-highest ever, at .481 (13-27 all-time). On the defensive end, Jeter made a terrific diving snag on just the second pitch of the game, but the throw was closely beat out by Pirates speedster Andrew McCutchen.

In the top of the fourth inning, American League manager John Farrell of the Boston Red Sox replaced Jeter with White Sox shortstop Alexei Ramirez. Jeter had already taken the field when the substitution was made, allowing him to bask in a rousing ovation from the players and fans as he returned to the dugout to Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York.” It was a great moment.

Check out all of Jeter’s All-Star Game highlights below, or skip to the 2:50 mark to watch his exit.

(via MLB.com)

