It has been 15 years since the most outrageous goal in Premier League history

Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp may have hung up his playing boots in 2006 but the Dutchman’s class is permanent.

His agile three-touch goal in a 2002 win over Newcastle United is one of the most outrageous in Premier League history — and it’s 15 years old on Thursday.

After the victory, Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger was quoted by The Telegraph to have said: “You will not see many goals like that. It was unbelievable and you are blessed to see that when you come to a stadium. It was not only a magnificent goal but an important one.”

Bergkamp himself said he thought the ball was too far behind him so he had “to turn to control it.” He added: “The quickest way to turn the ball was going that way. It looked a bit special or strange or nice but for me it was the quickest way to the goal. The finish: It was just trying to get it past the goalkeeper in such a way he cannot reach it.”

Bergkamp, 47, joined the Gunners for a £7.5 million ($US9.2 million) fee in 1995 and helped Arsenal win three Premier League titles and three FA Cups during his decade-long spell in North London.



