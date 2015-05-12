Democrats have a brutal new video attacking Jeb Bush for expressing support for his brother's invasion of Iraq

Reuters/Brian Snyder Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R).

The national Democratic Party clearly enjoyed former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush’s (R) recent statement backing his brother’s decision to invade Iraq in 2003.

A video released Monday by the Democratic National Committee prominently features an infamous clip of former President George W. Bush stumbling over the expression, “Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me.”

The Democratic video directly implies the idiom also works for the Bush brothers. Despite Jeb Bush’s expression of support for his brother’s decision to invade Iraq he has suggested he would be his “own man” in the White House. Along with footage of President Bush making the “fool me once” gaffe, the clip features Jeb describing how his family will “steal each others’ ideas.”

Watch the clip below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Jeb Bush, a likely presidential candidate in 2016, told Fox News’ Megyn Kelly that he would have also authorised the invasion of Iraq in 2003, based on the “faulty” intelligence the US had at the time. In the interview, which aired Sunday, Bush noted that the 2016 Democratic front-runner, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton voted for the war. (She has since said it was a mistake.)

“I would have [authorised the invasion], and so would have Hillary Clinton, just to remind everybody. And so would have almost everybody that was confronted with the intelligence they got. In retrospect, the intelligence that everybody saw, that the world saw, not just the United States, was faulty,” Bush said.

Bush also said he agreed with his brother about mistakes that were made after the invasion. He argued the American military didn’t do enough to create “security” for the Iraqi people, which led to a power vacuum seized by US enemies.

“In retrospect, once we invaded and took out Saddam Hussein, we didn’t focus on security first. And the Iraqis, in this incredibly insecure environment, turned on the United States military because there was no security for themselves and their families,” he said. “By the way, guess who thinks that those mistakes took place as well? George W. Bush.”

Democrats have repeatedly tie Bush to his brother and cast doubt on his claim he’s his “own man” and not an extension of his brother or father, who also served as president.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.