NBA Player DeMarcus Cousins Was Ejected At Halftime For Calling The Ref 'An Effing Female'

Demarcus Cousins of the Sacramento Kings leads the NBA in technical fouls this season and he certainly earned his latest. As the two teams broke for halftime, Cousins says (via The Sacramento Bee and LarryBrownSports.com) he tried to talk to a referee about a play. But after being told not to talk to the ref, Cousins responded by telling the ref he didn’t have “to act like an effing female.”



He immediately received his second technical foul and was ejected with what appears to be extreme prejudice. Here’s the video (via NBA tv)…

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

