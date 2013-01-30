Deion Sanders Interview With Alex Smith At Super Bowl Media Day Was Beyond Awkward

Super Bowl media day is full of awkward moments, but none have been more awkward than when Alex Smith walked out and stood among the media while his replacement, Colin Kaepernick, sat at his own podium. Well, this didn’t sit well with NFL Network commentator Deion Sanders.



When Sanders reached Smith, his first question was to ask if the lack of podium was Smith’s choice (it wasn’t of course). Deion added that he was “not happy” and called the move by the NFL (his employer) “inconsiderate.”

And to complete the oodles of awkwardness, Deion finished out his interview with Smith saying “I’m proud of you” and giving Smith a hug (0:38 mark). Smith did not appear to be too thrilled by the hug. Here’s the video…

