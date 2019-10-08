A deer smashed through the window of a New York beauty salon and wreaked havoc before running out with a hair straightener caught on its antler

Youtube/ABC7NY A straightening iron hangs from the antler of the deer

A deer crashed through the window of a hair salon in New York, causing chaos and injuring one person, before running away with a hair straightener hanging from its antler.

The deer jumped into the glass windows of Be.you.tiful hair salon on Portion Road in Lake Ronkonkoma, New York around 12.20 p.m. on Saturday, according to New York 4.

A video of the incident, which was captured by the salon’s CCTV camera, can be seen below:



It shows the deer smashing through the glass windows, narrowly missing crashing into a woman sitting on a couch next to the window, before charging away off screen.

The employees are seen to be visibly shocked and move away from their work stations as the deer hurtles down towards the end of the salon.

Someone is heard screaming: “Oh my God, Oh my God.”

As the deer goes to leave the salon through the open door a straightening iron is seen hanging from one of its antlers.

The whole incident lasted only around 40 seconds.

Youtube/ABC7NY The deer can be seen on the right hand side of this image.



It is unclear how the deer ended up going through the salon’s front window, or where it went after leaving. Police said the deer was no longer at the scene of the incident when they arrived, New York 4 reported

One woman was reportedly injured in the incident and was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police told New York 4. She had leg and head pain.

