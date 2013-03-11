The Clippers Destroyed A Defender With One Of Their Best Alley-Oop Dunks Yet

The Los Angeles Clippers are known as “Lob City” because of the love of alley-oops. And the Clippers may have unleashed their best oop yet when DeAndre Jordan threw down a monster dunk and poor Brandon Knight was in the wrong place at the wrong time.



And if there is any doubt just how big this dunk was, just watch the reaction of the Clippers bench. (video via Fox Sports Pistons)…



