A wild wreck on the final lap of the Nationwide race at Daytona led to parts of Kyle Larson’s car flying into the stands. The video below was taken by a spectator just a few rows from where the engine embedded into the fence and just a couple of seats from where spectators were hit by a tire (you can see the full crash video at this link)…



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.