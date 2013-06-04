David Ortiz Unleashed An Epic Bat Flip Against The Yankees

After hitting a home run on Sunday in the Red Sox rain-shortened win over the Yankees, David Ortiz turned and emphatically flipped his bat towards the dugout before starting his home run trot. It was a move that probably left a lot of Yankees seething.



Back in 2011, Ortiz unleashed another epic bat flip and several of the Yankees, including manager Joe Girardi, admitted that they were not happy with the move. Later in the series, Big Papi was hit by a pitch.

Well, this bat flip appeared to be even more emphatic than the flip in 2011. And it will be interesting to see if the Yankees aim to retaliate when the two teams meet up again in July. Here is the flip. You can see the full video below…

