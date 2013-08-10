David Ortiz Got Stuck Holding A Baby During The National Anthem

Prior to Thursday’s game, a fan asked David Ortiz to hold his son for a picture and Big Papi happily obliged.

But, once again proving that some of the best moments are the unexpected ones, Ortiz later told the media that the National Anthem started while he was holding the baby. So he took off his cap, and held the baby for the entire song, giving the child and his family a moment to cherish forever.

Here is Ortiz and the baby…

And here is Big Papi with a big smile…

AP David Ortiz holds a fan’s baby

