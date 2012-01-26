WATCH: David Ferrer Nails Unsuspecting Australian Open Chair Umpire In The Head

The Australian Open’s No. 5 seed, David Ferrer, was ousted in straight sets by Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals earlier Wednesday, but his second round matchup against Ryan Sweeting gave one poor chair umpire a reminder to stay alert.
Watch as Ferrer returns Sweeting’s serve right in the direction of the chair ump’s dome (via Busted Racquet).
