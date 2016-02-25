David Cameron told Jeremy Corbyn to 'do up his tie' during a very odd exchange in PMQs

Prime Ministers’ Questions took a very bizarre turn on Wednesday when Prime Minister David Cameron responded to opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn’s question about cuts to health services in his constituency with a piece of motherly advice.





To the hilarity of Tory MPs, the Prime Minister veered from the subject of health services to poke fun at the Labour leader’s appearance and republicanism after being heckled about what his mother would think of his policies:

“I’ll ask my mother. Oh I think I know what my mother would say, I think she’d look across the dispatch box and she’d say put on a proper suit, do up your tie, and sing the national anthem.”

Not to be outdone, the clearly-vexed opposition leader responded with a piece of advice that he claimed his own mother would give:

“Mr Speaker, if we’re talking of motherly advice, my late mother would have said: stand up for the principle of the health service — free at the point of use for everyone.”

Corbyn was not done there though.

The Labour leader tweeted shortly after PMQs ended, criticising the Prime Minister’s remarks.

“If most of us are ashamed of shabby clothes & shoddy furniture let us be more ashamed of shabby ideas & shoddy philosophies” Einstein #pmqs — Jeremy Corbyn MP (@jeremycorbyn) February 24, 2016

The more serious segments of this weeks PMQ’s featured questions on the NHS, mental health and schools.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.