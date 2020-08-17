A 23-year-old American beat his opponent so ruthlessly the corner had to rescue their fighter from taking any more punishment

Photo by Showtime David Benavidez.

A 23-year-old American called David Benavidez lost his world title on the scales after weighing in heavy for his Saturday fight on Showtime.

However, Benavidez, a heavy-hitting super middleweight, maintained his unbeaten run as a pro boxer as he brutalized his opponent Alexis Angulo in the headline bout on the Premier Boxing Champions card.

Also on the card, Rolando Romero controversially defeated Jackson Marinez and Otto Wallin took advantage of an injured opponent to claim a technical win.

Watch highlights from each fight below.

The heavy-hitting David Benavidez headlined a Premier Boxing Champions event August 15 against Alexis Angulo in a super middleweight match on Showtime.

Photo by Showtime Boxing

Benavidez weighed-in heavy for the 168-pound match, losing his super middleweight world championship on the scales on Friday.

By weighing in heavy for the bout, Benavidez was no longer eligible for the belt, meaning that the only fighter who could end the weekend with it was Angulo. As Angulo lost the fight, the belt is now vacant.

On fight night Saturday, Benavidez dictated the pace from the beginning, out-throwing and out-landing Angulo in every round for as long as the fight lasted.

Benavidez's pace hasn't stopped since RD3. Throwing punches in bunches, tagging Angulo with crisp jab, and moving from the head to the body. Benavidez has been showing he's levels above Angulo. #BenavidezAngulo #PBConShowtime pic.twitter.com/U3fcGbIygm — PBC (@premierboxing) August 16, 2020

Benavidez put on a clinic against Angulo, obliterating his opponent with power.

Photo by Compubox

Compubox data sent to Insider reported that Benavidez landed 219 of his 391 power punches (56%), compared to Angulo’s 41 from 296 (13.9%).

The 23-year-old seemed to land his left hook at will, and before he had a chance to throw one more in the 11th, Angulo’s corner retired their fighter at the end of the 10th.

How is Angulo still standing? Fight's stopped between rounds and @Benavidez300 comes out with the W. #BenavidezAngulo pic.twitter.com/41G1qpnVT7 — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 16, 2020

Benavidez advanced his record to 23 wins (20 knockouts) with a technical knockout win, after Angulo’s corner withdrew their fighter from the bout to save him from taking any more punishment.

Earlier in the night, Rolando Romero defeated Jackson Marinez by decision.

Boxing Scene called the result controversial, as it said Marinez had out-boxed the power-puncher.

Compubox data sent to Insider shows Marinez out-landed Romero by 103 shots to 86, and threw, on average, 52 punches per round compared to Romero’s 42.

Otto Wallin, who famously bloodied Tyson Fury’s face in a controversial loss in 2019, rebounded with a win Saturday.

Wallin won via technical knockout in the fifth round after an injury forced his opponent, Travis Kauffman, out of the bout.

.@OttoWallin wins via stoppage as Travis Kauffman suffers a left arm injury in the 5th. #WallinKauffman pic.twitter.com/14U6WiEMjk — SHOWTIME Boxing (@ShowtimeBoxing) August 16, 2020

Watch highlights from all three fights on the Premier Boxing Champions event broadcast on Showtime here.

Premier Boxing Champions returns August 22, this time on Fox, for an event headlined by Shawn Porter and Sebastian Formall’s welterweight match in LA.

Photo by Premier Boxing Champions

