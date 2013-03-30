David Beckham's Newest Commercial Is The Perfect Athlete Product Endorsement

If there is one athlete in the world that is the epitome of “cool” it is David Beckham. In addition to having been one of the best players in the world’s most popular sport, he has model looks and he’s always dressed to the nines, whether he is playing soccer or not.



That’s why this new commercial for the Adidas climacool is so perfect. In it, Becks goes for a jog, and all along his route, he is constantly attracting a breeze that keeps him “cool.” And his perfect appearance never waivers.

It is also reminiscent of the GIF below (via TheBigLead.com) in which Beckham is tackled and his first reaction is to fix his hair…

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.