David Beckham's Two Magnificent Goals Highlighted MLS' Dream Match

This weekend, the Los Angeles Galaxy played the Timbers in soccer-crazed Portland and in front of a national television audience. And things could not have gone better for Major League Soccer as the game featured eight goals, seven of which were scored by international stars, David Beckham (2 goals), Landon Donovan (1) Irish footballer Robbie Keane (2), and Scottish legend Kris Boyd (2).



Of course, it was Beckham’s goals that were the stars of the show. The first was a long distance bender that tied the match. Watch as the defender closest to Beckham realises what is about to happen and then gives up trying to stop Becks.

The second goal, on a free kick, comes at the 0:45 second mark and was classic Beckham as he bends the ball perfectly over and around the wall…





