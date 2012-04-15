David Beckham Scored His First MLS Goal In Nearly A Year, And It Was Beautiful

Most assumed (including us) that 2011 was David Beckham’s last season with MLS. But after flirting with others, he is back. And last night he delivered his first goal of the season. And boy, was it gorgeous.



The goal, his first in MLS since last July, secured a 3-1 win for the L.A. Galaxy, who have struggled early on this year, going just 1-3 in their first four matches. But if Becks can get warmed up, the Galaxy will have a shot to defend their MLS title.

Here’s the video…



