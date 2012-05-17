Davey Johnson Awkwardly Tries To Explain What Happened To His Star Pitcher

Washington Nationals pitching phenom Stephen Strasburg had a rough outing yesterday. And according to his manager, at least part of the problem was some stray “hot stuff” in a very sensitive area.



Johnson would not reveal exactly what happened to Strasburg, but according to Adam Kilgore of the Washington Post, it would seem that Strasburg accidentally applied some ointment to a sensitive part of his body.

You know, down there.

That led to this post-game press conference in which Johnson tries his best to explain what happened without explaining what happened (via MASNSports.com)…



