Here's Eric Cantor's Opponent Declaring Victory After His Shocking Upset

House Majority Leader Eric Cantor lost his Republican primary race Tuesday night to a previously little-known economics professor, Dave Brat. Needless to say, Brat was ecstatic when the results came in.

In his victory speech, a grinning Brat noted how he was vastly outspent by Cantor but won anyway.

“The reason we won this campaign — there’s just one reason — and that’s because dollars do not vote, you do,” Brat told his crowd of cheering supporters.

Brat, acknowledging he hadn’t even thought about what he’d say in the speech before that moment, went on to praise Cantor as “a good man.”

“I do want to say a few words that I haven’t thought about at all yet about what we should do — not what I should do — what we should do moving forward. And what we should do is love one another. I did not run against Eric Cantor as a person. He’s a good man. I respect him as a person,” he said.

Watch the speech below, via Fox News.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.