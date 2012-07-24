Darth Vader Is Not Very Good At Baseball

The Tampa Bay Rays hosted “Star Wars Day” at Tropicana Field on Sunday, with appearances by many of the characters from the popular movie series. One downside is that the game ends up looking more like a Star Wars convention with fans dressed up and carrying light sabers.



But one upside was seeing Darth Vader attempting to throw out the first pitch and failing miserably. Obi-Wan Kenobi would not be proud (via ROOT Sports)…

