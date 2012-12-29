Mavericks Player Hits One-Legged Three-Point Buzzer Beater To Send The Game To Overtime Against OKC

The Mavericks needed a miracle, down by three with two seconds left against the Thunder. And when the inbounds pass was mishandled, it looked like it was just not going to be. But then the ball got tipped to Darren Collison who did not have time to set and yet somehow still managed to drain a three-pointer to tie the game.



Unfortunately for the Mavs, they would go on to lose in overtime.

You will have to check the replay to be convinced that he was actually behind the line and that he indeed got the shot off in time. Here’s the video (via TNT)…

