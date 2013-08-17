Liverpool Scores The First Goal Of The Premier League Season

Daniel Sturridge of Liverpool has scored the first goal of the 2013-14 Premier League Season.

The goal, Sturridge’s 11th for Liverpool in the Premier League, was a well-struck ball through the legs of the defender.

This is also the first game for NBC Sports, who now have the broadcast rights to the Premier League in the United State. Here’s the video. You can see a GIF of the goal below…

Here is another view...

