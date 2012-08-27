Danica Patrick Wrecks Again, Then Angrily Wags Her Finger At Opponent

Danica Patrick’s strong showing at Bristol was ruined when she once again wrecked her car and couldn’t complete the race. However, this time it wasn’t her fault, and she made sure her opponent knew she wasn’t happy.



After more than 430 laps, Patrick found herself in the top 20 and still on the lead lap. But then she got bumped from behind by Regan Smith, spinning Patrick into the wall. And that was it for the NASCAR rookie. But not before she walked up to Smith as he was passing by again, and gave him a good old fashioned finger wag.

Here’s the video. The finger wag comes at the 1:40 mark (via ESPN)…



