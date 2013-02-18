Danica Patrick Wins Pole For Daytona 500

Danica Patrick’s first full season in NASCAR got off to a fast start as she won the pole position for next weekend’s Daytona 500. She is the first woman to ever win a pole for a Sprint Cup race.



Patrick had been the fastest car in practice and it carried over to Sunday’s qualifying. And in the video below you can see just how well she is adapting to the Sprint Cup cars after moving over from the open wheel racing of Indy cars.

In this video, Fox Sports compared Danica’s qualifying lap to that of four-time champion Jeff Gordon, who finished second in qualifying. While Gordon gets into turn one first, Patrick kept her car low and doesn’t bounce around as much as Gordon. And by turn three, she is clearly the better car…

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.