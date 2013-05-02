Danica Patrick Showed Off Her Hockey Skills During Blackhawks Playoff Game

Danica Patrick was the latest celebrity to play the Chicago Blackhawks’ intermission game, “Shoot the Puck.”



Prior to taking her shots, Patrick, wearing her custom no. 10 jersey, kept true to her NASCAR roots and told the reporter that all she wanted to see “is a fight.” But when it came time to compete, just like Mr. T earlier this year, she shot and she scored (0:40 mark)…





