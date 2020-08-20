Damian Lillard danced to 'Blow the Whistle' after draining a long 3 to cap the Trail Blazers' upset over LeBron James and the top-seeded Lakers

Meredith Cash
Kevin C. Cox/Pool Photo-USA TODAY SportsIn his postgame interview, Dame Lillard said ‘it was only right that I acknowledge the East Oakland Anthem and go dumb for a second.’
  • After sinking a long-range three Tuesday night, Damian Lillard busted a move to Too $hort’s “Blow the Whistle” when it came on over the speakers in the NBA bubble.
  • Lillard’s 34-point effort led his Portland Trail Blazers to a stunning Game 1 upset of the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the 2020 NBA Playoffs, but his dancing was the highlight of the night.
  • In his postgame interview, Dame said “they played the East Oakland Anthem, so it was only right that I acknowledge the East Oakland Anthem and go dumb for a second.”
  • Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Damian Lillard was already cooking against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the first game of their opening-round NBA Playoffs matchup Tuesday night.

But when the “East Oakland Anthem” started blaring through AdventHealth Arena, he reached a whole new level.

Damian lillardRick Bowmer/AP Images

With just under six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter of the Portland Trail Blazers’ Game 1 matchup with the Lakers, Dame rose up from well beyond the arc and sank a three to tie the game at 87. As he backpedaled towards the other end of the court, Too $hort’s “Blow the Whistle” started playing over the speakers in the bubble.

Lillard – an Oaktown native – had little choice but to bust a move to his hometown’s unofficial anthem.

After dropping 34 points on 9-of-21 shooting from the floor and a 46% clip from range to lead his Trail Blazers in their 100-93 upset of the Western Conference’s top seed, the unanimous NBA bubble MVP explained his late-game dancing and gave Oakland a shout-out.

“They played the East Oakland Anthem, so it was only right that I acknowledge the East Oakland Anthem and go dumb for a second,” Lillard said. “And that was it.”

Dame and company will return to the hardwood for Game 2 against Los Angeles Thursday at 9 p.m., and if the sharpshooter gets his way, Too $hort will be on full blast.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.