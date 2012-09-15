Here's How Catching NFL Passes Mangles A Wide Receiver's Hands

Plaxico Burress, a wide receiver that has played 10 seasons in the NFL and caught the game-winning touchdown for the Giants in Super Bowl XLII, was on SportsCenter this morning. And during one conversation, the host asked Burress to show the audience his mangled hands.



When asked how the damage occurred, Burress said it was not from being tackled, but rather it was quarterbacks “whistling the ball 40-50 miles per hour and you’re 10 yards in front of them.”

