Billionaire Dallas Cowboys Owner Says Using A Flip Phone Is How He Got Rich

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones caused quite a stir last month when

network cameras captured him talking on a flip phone. Jones was a guest on “CBS This Morning” and explained that using a flip phone is how he got rich.

After being asked if he does indeed use a flip phone, Jones took out the phone and explained that there is more privacy with a flip phone. But later, he added that his flip phone is one reason he has a lot money.

“It’s how you have a stadium worth $US1.2 [billion] if you watch your pennies and use flip phones,” said Jones. “You can’t have it all.”

While it certainly helps, the notion that just “watching pennies” is how one comes to be worth $US3.0 billion belittles the many smart business decisions Jones has made, such as buying the Cowboys for just $US140 million in 1989. That franchise is now worth $US2.3 billion.

Here’s the video (via CBS)…







