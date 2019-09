Poor form, guy.



This just contributes to the epidemic of men doing idiotic things to innocent people at baseball games.

Basically a Diamondback player tosses a ball toward a women above the dugout. The women reaches out and grabs it. And then this jerk in the second row comes flying in with two hands and smothers it.

