WATCH: Cuba Gooding Jr. Does Herm Edwards' 'Play To Win The Game' Speech

Academy Award-winning actor Cuba Gooding Jr. was recently on the set of ESPN’s SportsCenter to promote his new movie “Red Tails.” And while he was there, he was asked to do his version of Herman Edwards’ famous “you play to win the game” rant. Afterwards, Edwards offered his rebuttal, in which he impersonated Gooding Jr.’s most famous role.



You can see more of Gooding Jr.’s sports impersonations, including Mike Gundy (“I’m a man, I’m 40!”) and Allen Iverson (“We’re talking about practice”) at ESPN.com.



