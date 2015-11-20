Crazy gust of wind changes direction of soccer ball mid-air and scores an improbable goal from midfield

Here’s something you don’t see every day: an improbably strong gust of wind completely rerouted a soccer ball so that a defender’s clearance up the field inexplicably turned into an own goal behind him.

Thurrock and Romford, two teams in the UK’s amateur Isthmian League, apparently faced off last night in the middle of a low-grade nor’easter. Is this a hoax? What sort of crazy tempestuous winds do they have in the UK?

According to the BBC, it is real.

In all seriousness, and all wonky weather patterns aside, what on earth is the keeper doing here? This is a Robert Green-esque howler. A gale force wind blowing through the pitch in the middle of the match is no excuse for this sort of goalkeeping.

Watch the full video below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

