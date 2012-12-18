A Pilot Took A Crazy Approach To A Landing In Brazil

A pilot in Brazil took a strange and dangerous approach to landing his aircraft on Friday. After dropping off several parachutists, he began his descent.



Rather than approaching the runway on a straight line, he banked hard, turning nearly 180 degrees just before touching down.

The video, posted to Live Leak by user Denis Gustavo Alves, provides no details other than that its date and location, so it is unclear if the pilot was just having fun, or if there was some reason for the risky manoeuvre.

Jump to the 2:20 mark to watch the landing:



