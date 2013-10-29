The Craziest Play Of The Weekend Helped Keep Fresno State's BCS Hopes Alive

Fresno State kept its BCS bowl game hopes alive with a 35-28 win over San Diego State late on Saturday night. The win came with the help of a bizarre fumble returned for a touchdown just when it looked like the Aztecs might tie the game.

With San Diego State driving and down one touchdown in the fourth quarter, it appeared that they had converted a huge fourth down play in Fresno State territory. But while most players, and almost all of the people watching, thought the play was dead, the ball was actually fumbled.

Ejiro Ederaine of Fresno State picked up the ball and at first simply pleaded with the official that it was indeed a fumble. Several seconds later, he realised that the play was never blown dead and he ran the other way for an easy touchdown. The entire sequence took 27 seconds even though the game clock actually stopped for several seconds…



