Coyotes Goalie Scored An Amazing Goal At The Buzzer And His Teammates Went Nuts

Goalie Mike Smith of the Phoenix Coyotes has given up 662 goals in 271 career games. But on Saturday, Smith put the puck in the other team’s net for the first time in his career with a full-ice rainbow shot at the buzzer.

With time running out and the Coyotes up 4-2, the Red Wings pulled their goalie in favour of another skater. Smith saved a shot and then quickly shot the puck up in the air, not landing until it reached the opposite blue line, before sliding into the back of the net. The shot was so high that the puck actually went over the stick of one Red Wings skater who reached up to try and knock it down. Replays show the puck entered the net with just 0.1 seconds on the clock.

But maybe the best part of this is the reaction of Smith’s teammates and the Coyotes announcers, all of whom go nuts. Here is the video…



Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

