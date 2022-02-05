Video shows the remote California cabin a couple and their dog were stranded in for 2 months before being rescued by helicopter

A couple and their small dog were rescued by helicopter from a remote cabin in Sierra County. California Highway Patrol

A couple got stranded in a cabin they were housesitting due to a snowstorm, officials said.

The couple called the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office after they began running out of food.

A California Highway Patrol helicopter was able to rescue the couple and their small dog.

California officials rescued a couple and their small dog who were housesitting a remote cabin after a snowstorm stranded them and they began to run out of food, officials said.

The unidentified couple had been caring for the property in Sierra County, northwest of Lake Tahoe on the California-Nevada border, the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release on Friday.

Officials said the couple became stranded after a storm in early December left roads blocked by heavy snowfall and downed trees.

The couple called the Sheriff’s Office for help on Tuesday, when they were still stuck but “were running low on food,” the press release said. The Sheriff’s Office then contacted California Highway Patrol for a helicopter rescue. Shortly after, the helicopter was able to land on the property and pick up the couple and their small dog.

CHP released a video that showed the helicopter flying over the home.

“Two people had been snowed in their cabin since December 6th. Unable to leave due to snow and downed trees, they were running out of supplies,” CHP said, adding that the helicopter “was able to land near the cabin, while very strong winds were blowing.”

Friends of the couple later picked them up from the Sheriff’s Office, officials said.