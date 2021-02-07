A vicious flying knee inside 30 seconds for an instant KO is a UFC knockout of the year contender

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC Cory Sandhagen lands a flying knee on Frankie Edgar.

Cory Sandhagen KO’d Frankie Edgar with an astounding flying knee in less than 30 seconds.

It was the second fastest flying knee KO in UFC history.

After the fight, Sandhagen said he’s ready for a title shot.

Cory Sandhagen brought hell to Frankie Edgar in the form of a stunning flying knee just 28 seconds into their bantamweight bout on Saturday night.

Just seconds after the start of the fight, Sandhagen read a forward push from Edgar and timed a perfect flying knee to counter, blasting his opponent in the face. Edgar was asleep before his body hit the canvas.

Sandhagen knew his knee was good as soon as it landed, turning to celebrate rather than charging into his downed opponent.

It’s an instant contender for knockout of the year.

Watch the finish here:

After the knockout, Twitter erupted.

HOLY SMOKES! CORY SANDHAGEN WITH A FLYING KNEE KO IN LESS THAN A MINUTE. WOW. HE IS UNBELIEVABLE. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) February 7, 2021

KO of the Year so far. Give Sandhagen is title shot #UFCVegas18 — José Youngs (@JoseYoungs) February 7, 2021

That is a sick KO from Corey Sandhagen. Again. It's his time. #UFCVegas18 — Brian Campbell (@BCampbell) February 7, 2021

At 28 seconds, it’s the second-fastest flying knee knockout in UFC history, behind only Jorge Masvidal’s five-second stunner against Ben Askren.

For Sandhagen, it’s his second straight win by highlight-reel KO,having planted a spinning wheel kick on Marlon Moraes back in October.

After the fight, Sandhagen said he was ready for his title shot, challenging the winner of the upcoming fight between bantamweight champion Petr Yan and No. 1 contender Aljamain Sterling set for March.

“I’m a different monster than before I fought Aljamain Sterling,” Sandhagen said. “He taught me some lessons. I know Yan has been talking about fighting TJ [Dillashaw] after that fight â€” that’s if he even wins that fight. That’s garbage to me.

“Fight me, I’m the toughest guy next to Aljamain. If Aljamain wins, I owe him a nap. He’s gonna get that nap. The winner of that gets knocked out by me in July.”

July can’t come soon enough.

