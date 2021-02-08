Cory Sandhagen was rewarded with a cash bonus after his ingenious flying knee knockout over a UFC legend

Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC Cory Sandhagen knocks Frankie Edgar out cold with a flying knee.

Cory Sandhagen was given a cash bonus for his highlight-reel flying knee knockout.

The 28-second finish sent the UFC legend Frankie Edgar into unconsciousness.

Watch it right here.

Cory Sandhagen was rewarded with a cash bonus after his ingenious flying knee knockout over the MMA legend Frankie Edgar during a UFC event Saturday in Las Vegas.

It took Sandhagen 28 seconds to knock Edgar out cold in the penultimate bout of the UFC Fight Night 184 show, pushing him ever closer to a UFC bantamweight title shot.

The match was scheduled for three, five-minute rounds but had barely even started before Sandhagen used his five-inch height advantage together with canny foot placement and an offensive spring to leap into a knee strike.

With his left foot forward, Sandhagen took to the air leading with his knee cap, as he powered the bone into Edgar’s face, who dropped head-first to the canvas.

Edgar’s body went stiff in an instant as he was separated from his consciousness. It was all over.

Watch the finish right here:

Cory Sandhagen put Frankie Edgar out COLD ???? #UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/AvrIH7hie6 — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) February 7, 2021

Or here if you’re in a different region:

The Sandman Cory Sandhagen secures a statement win over a former UFC champion Frankie Edgar with a flying knee knockout! ???? ????#UFCVegas18 pic.twitter.com/pNmZmtka8f — UFC on BT Sport (@btsportufc) February 7, 2021

Sandhagen left $US50,000 richer thanks to a bonus which he received on top of his show and win money.

Sandhagen said he had mixed emotions after the knockout win. He conceded the victory felt good, but not because it came against Edgar â€” an all-time great of mixed martial arts.

“I don’t want to watch that happen to him but better him than me,” he said. “That’s the game.”

Victory advanced Sandhagen’s pro MMA record to 14 wins (six knockouts, three submissions, and five decisions) against two losses.

