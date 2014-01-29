The Ovation Given To War Hero Cory Remsburg Will Give You Chills

The attendees at the State of the Union gave Cory Remsburg, a U.S. Army Ranger who has been fighting to recover after a roadside bomb nearly killed him in Afghanistan, nearly a 90-second ovation toward the end of President Barack Obama’s address.

Remsburg’s story is incredible. He has been on 10 deployments to Iraq and Afghanistan. In 2009, a roadside bomb blast left Remsburg nearly dead, face down in a canal with shrapnel lodged in his brain. After nearly five years of recovery, he is able to speak, stand, and walk.

In his address, Obama held Remsburg up as an example of a member of the U.S.’s remarkable military families.

“Cory is here tonight. And like the Army he loves, like the America he serves, Sergeant First Class Cory Remsburg never gives up, and he does not quit,” Obama said.

Here’s the ovation that followed:

