Watch This Cool Time-Lapse Video Of The Staples centre Playoff Transformation

It will be a busy weekend at the Staples centre that will feature four playoff games with three different home teams in two different sports.



The chaos starts this afternoon when the Los Angeles Clippers will host the San Antonio Spurs in game three of their NBA playoff series at 12:30 local time. That game should end around 3:00, which will give workers about three hours to prepare the Staples centre for that night’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Oklahoma City Thunder in game four of their series. That game starts at 7:30 local time.

And then tomorrow afternoon, the Los Angeles Kings will try to close out the Western Conference finals when they host the Phoenix Coyotes at noon. Seven-and-a-half hours later, the Clippers will play game four of their series.

Here’s a cool time-lapse animated GIF that shows how the Staples centre was transformed last night after game three of the Lakers series (via ESPN)…

