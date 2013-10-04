Iowa State Coach Goes Absolutely Ballistic After Controversial Texas Ending

Iowa State football coach Paul Rhoads went on an emotional rant with the media following his team’s one-point loss to Texas after a controversial call gave the Longhorns a second chance to score the winning the touchdown.

With Texas needing a touchdown against Iowa State in the final 90 seconds and the ball on the one-yard line, it appeared the Iowa State had stripped the ball from the Texas runner to seal the win. However, the officials ruled that the runner was down before the ball came out, possibly due to his forward momentum being stopped.

This didn’t sit well with Rhoads after the game who tried to explain what it is like having to talk to his kids after a loss like that…



