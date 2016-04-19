VIDEO: Rival Chinese construction crews got into a fight using six bulldozers

In China, construction workers settle their differences with heavy machinery.

In a video that has to be seen to be believed, at least six bulldozers get involved in a demolition derby sparked by a workplace argument.

Two ‘dozers were left flipped over in the street after the brawl sent cars and pedestrians fleeing. Fortunately, one person captured it in glorious HD:

Xu Feng, a local government spokesman in Hebei province’s Xingtang county, told the AP the construction workers were from two companies competing for business.

He refused to give details about injuries or arrests.

Here we go:

