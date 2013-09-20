Conservative Group Uses Incredibly Creepy Ads To Urge Young People Not To Buy Into Obamacare

Josh Barro
Generation opportunity screenshotYouTube / MyGenOpportunity

What is Obamacare like? According to one conservative group, it’s like letting Uncle Sam give you a prostate exam or a pelvic exam.

No, really. Here are new videos (via Chris Moody) from Generation Opportunity, a 501(c)4 group promoting conservative economic messages to young people, which wants you to “opt out” of health insurance:

According to the New York Times, Generation Opportunity is funded by the Koch brothers.

