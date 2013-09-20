Conservative Group Uses Incredibly Creepy Ads To Urge Young People Not To Buy Into Obamacare

What is Obamacare like? According to one conservative group, it’s like letting Uncle Sam give you a prostate exam or a pelvic exam.
No, really. Here are new videos (via Chris Moody) from Generation Opportunity, a 501(c)4 group promoting conservative economic messages to young people, which wants you to “opt out” of health insurance:
According to the New York Times, Generation Opportunity is funded by the Koch brothers.
