Here's a video of Congressman Charlie Rangel on an exercise bike

Rep. Charlie Rangel (D-New York) was in the spin zone on Wednesday when he mounted an exercise bike alongside a dozen high schoolers in Manhattan.

The 84-year-old stopped by a spin class at Edward A. Reynolds West Side High School to promote his 30-day Rangel Resolution initiative, his personal campaign to encourage healthy activity in the month of March.

The afternoon spin class was underway when the Congressman arrived. After he observed the students break a sweat, Rangel decided to shed his suit coat and give spinning a try.

With Pharrell’s “Happy” blasting in the background, he took it slow.

“This is nice,” he said.

The school, located on West 102nd Street, was previously recognised by First Lady Michelle Obama for its innovative programs to promote healthy eating and physical activity.

“Whether you like it or not, I’m your new godfather and I understand Michelle has adopted them too, right?” Rangel told the class.

Rangel went on to joke that he and the first lady could share the class.

“I don’t get along all that well with the President, but Michelle, Michelle’s good people,” Rangel said. “And I’m going to tell Michelle I’ve seen her people and we’re going to work it out.”

After a few minutes riding, Rangel and the students moved to the school kitchen where the Congressman made his signature Rangel Tropical Smoothie.

Watch Rangel spinning below:

