Andrew Luck's First NFL Pass Goes For A Touchdown

Andrew Luck made his NFL debut today in a preseason game with the Indianapolis Colts, and his first NFL play was a memorable one, going for a 63-yard touchdown.



OK, It wasn’t the most beautiful play, as Luck’s first pass was just a little dump-down screen to the running back. But on the stat sheet it might as well have been a 63-yard bomb down the sideline.

Here’s the video (via the NFL Network)…



